Walk & Talk: Wildflower & Tree ID

Sunday, July 9, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Middle River Park, Middle River Park, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org
DCC board member and UMM Professor of Biology, Dr. Sherrie Sprangers, will lead a guided wild flower and tree identification walk and talk at Middle River Park in Machias. Come learn how to distinguish the various plant species that line the trails of Middle River Park in the summertime.
Getting to Middle River Park:
Middle River Park is located conveniently in the heart of Machias. From Route 1, across the street from Helen’s Restaurant, turn onto Kilton Lane. Cross over the Sunrise Trail and immediately turn left. Take the first right and park in the lot near the large warehouse building.
Bad weather in the forecast? Visit our website or Facebook for events cancellations and updates
