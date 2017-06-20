Outdoors

Walk & Talk: Wildflower & Tree ID

By Holly Byers
Posted June 20, 2017, at 8:53 a.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Middle River Park, Middle River Park, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

DCC board member and UMM Professor of Biology, Dr. Sherrie Sprangers, will lead a guided wild flower and tree identification walk and talk at Middle River Park in Machias. Come learn how to distinguish the various plant species that line the trails of Middle River Park in the summertime.

Getting to Middle River Park:

Middle River Park is located conveniently in the heart of Machias. From Route 1, across the street from Helen’s Restaurant, turn onto Kilton Lane. Cross over the Sunrise Trail and immediately turn left. Take the first right and park in the lot near the large warehouse building.

