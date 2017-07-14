Walk, Run, Roll 5K

By Seth Poplaski
Posted July 14, 2017, at 10:41 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Bangor Waterfront, 26 Front Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-780-6282; rmhcmaine.org/5k/

Join RMHC of Maine on Saturday, July 22, 2017 for our inaugural Walk, Run, Roll 5K! Meet us on the Bangor Waterfront at Sea Dog Brewing where our start and finish are located on Front Street in Bangor. Local supporters and past families will join forces to walk, run and roll to support keeping families close to their seriously ill children. This is a family friendly event.  Water will be provided, and snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the event.

Kids Fun Run: 8:30 AM

5K: 9:00 AM

Walk: 9:20 AM

