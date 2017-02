Thursday, March 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine 04915, Belfast, Maine

The Waldo County Progressives will be holding a meeting on March the second at the Belfast free library on Thursday March 2 from six to eight . WCP is a non-Party political group with a progressive agenda. All are welcome for more info email waldocountyprogressives@yahoo.com

