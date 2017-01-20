Waiting for Godot

Jim Bulteel and Christopher Luthin in the Stillwater Stage production of Waiting for Godot
Sandy Cyrus | BDN
By Sandy Cyrus
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 2:27 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-4103; facebook.com/stillwaterstage/

Stillwater Stage presents Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, January 26, 27 & 28 at 7pm and January 29 at 2pm at Orono High School. Directed and designed by Sandy Cyrus, the cast features Christopher Luthin as Estragon, Jim Bulteel as Vladimir, and also features Tellis Coolong, Tyler Costigan, Owen Beane and Kyle McClellan. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with I.D. Proceeds benefit the Orono High School Auditorium Fund. Tickets at the door or in advance at stillwaterstage.brownpapertickets.com

