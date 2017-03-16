Monday, March 27, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-951-4874; librarycamden.org/event/maine-wabanaki-reach-ally-program/
An opportunity for non-Native people to reflect on our shared history and future with Native people. The workshop includes a very brief history of US government relationships with Native people, awareness of white privilege, and ally responsibilities. Space is limited, and registration is REQUIRED. Please contact: Barbara Kates at barbara@mainewabanakireach.org or 207-951-4874.
