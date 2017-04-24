VRAGE: The Virtual Reality Art Gallery Experience

By Nancy Walker
Posted April 24, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, ICA, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

On view from April 26, 2017 – April 28, 2017, Closing Event: Fri., April 28, 5-8PM

Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art

ICA Gallery hours: Wed, 11:00am–5:00pm, Thurs, 11:00am–7:00pm, Friday, 11:00am–5:00pm

The Virtual Reality Art Gallery Experience, or VRAGE, is an exploration of the parallel progression of the worlds of technology and fine art, utilizing virtual reality to add context to the typical gallery experience and to showcase art in creative, immersive ways.

Without the restrictions of real-world environments, VRAGE transcends the idea of what an art gallery is supposed to be. Rather than the gallery existing as a separate entity from the art, VRAGE collectively acts as a piece of art in itself. Through game development and 3D modeling techniques, we have the opportunity to tailor individual galleries to represent the vision of the artists in ways that a traditional gallery room could not accomplish. The optimization of space also plays a key role; VRAGE will contain multiple individual gallery rooms within the confines of an eight foot by eight foot play space.

