VoXX Summer Concerts: Where There is Love…

Friday, June 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street, Lewisto, ME
For more information: 207-777-1200; voiceoftwenty.com
The auditioned mid-coast a cappella vocal ensemble VoXX: Voice of Twenty has announced its 2017 summer concert series “Where There is Love…”.
The program will feature music that explores that most human of emotions. Early works, both sacred and secular, by Monteverdi, Victoria, Weelkes, and Wilbye, are contrasted with contemporary pieces, including two iterations of “Ubi Caritas” (one by Ola Gjeilo and the other by Maurice Duruflé) and a pair of brand-new love songs written for VoXX by Music Director John Mehrmann. A small flock of bird songs is also interspersed throughout the program, the strangest of which without a doubt is the enigmatic “Owls,” by Edward Elgar. The group will also reprise “The Bluebird” by Charles Villiers Stanford, with its soaring soprano line. As usual, VoXX will sing in various configurations from duet to small ensemble to full group.
Now in its second decade, VoXX has sung up and down the Maine coast, and generally performs two scheduled concert sets per year, in January and mid-summer. VoXX likes the challenges of unusual vocal music, yet more familiar works are also central to the repertoire. VoXX mainly performs a cappella, but appropriate instrumentation (recorders, percussion, strings) is occasionally added.
VoXX is unusual in that it is a collectively run, all-volunteer organization. Membership is by audition (the group is currently seeking new members, see the group’s website for details), and singers come from all walks of life: teachers and students, professionals and retirees The group has built a strong following and is well known for its efforts to inform audiences through extensive program notes.
VoXX will present four full performances of “Where There is Love…”:
Friday, June 16 – First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23 – Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., Lewiston, 7:30 p.m. (benefits the Basilica Organ Fund)
Sunday, June 25 – Union Hall, 24 Central St., Rockport, 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 9 – Old South Cushing Church (1854), Salt Pond Rd., 4:00 p.m. (benefits the Cushing Historical Society)
Admission is $15 (cash or check); tickets available at the door.
Visit www.voiceoftwenty.com for more information
