Vose Library to show a children’s’ Christmas holiday train movie on 12/15

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/movie-night-polar-express/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

When: Thursday, December 15, 7pm

A magical train ride on Christmas Eve takes a boy to the North Pole. Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic children’s book. Rated G. Wear your PJs! Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted.

For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

