Volunteers Needed for Study on Maine Swing Voters 2016

Did you vote for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Donald Trump in 2016? Do you live in Maine’s second congressional district? If so, I am interested in talking to you. I am doing a nonpartisan, purely academic study on the media use of Obama-Trump voters in the 2016 election. You can help me by taking part in a focus group or one-on-one interview, which will take no more than 2 hours of your time.

To participate, please email: mainemediaresearch@gmail.com

Your participation would be completely voluntary and, unfortunately, I cannot afford to pay you for taking part (although I will provide food!). However, your participation would be extremely valuable to a fellow Mainer who is interested in politics.

A little about me: My name is Matt McLaughlin. I was born and raised in the Bangor, Maine region and worked here professionally for several years. I am currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Glasgow in the U.K., and this research is for my dissertation project.

More about your participation: You will take part in either a focus group with 7-11 other Maine Obama-Trump voters, OR, a one-on-one interview with me, the researcher. I will ask you questions about what media you relied on during the campaign, how the media made you feel about the candidates, and what you learned about the candidates. You will also take a political news questionnaire.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →