Volunteers needed for Beer On Tap event to benefit Literacy Volunteers

Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 4:42 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, Main Street, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Volunteers are needed to help at the third annual Beer On Tap event noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cross Insurance Center on Main Street.

Bangor On Tap will feature more than 50 different breweries along with live music, food and craft vendors. Most volunteers will assist at the brewery stations. Training provided. All volunteers receive a T-shirt and a souvenir glass. Those who volunteer for the entire day will receive a meal as well. All volunteers must be at lease 21 years old.

Event organizers will donate $40 to Literacy Volunteers for each volunteer shift worked. Literacy Volunteers must cover 25 shifts.

Shifts are noon-9 p.m., noon to 5 p.m., or 5-9 p.m. Sign up by Jan. 30 at https://americaontap.com/volunteer/ and indicate you are part of Literacy Volunteers group. https://americaontap.com/event/bangor-on-tap/

 

