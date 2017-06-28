Volunteers needed for 70th Maine Lobster Festival

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s festival to be held Aug. 2-6. It takes more than 1,300 volunteers to run the festival each year.

Volunteer jobs include everything from setting up and taking down tents, to taking tickets, or cooking the lobsters served to guests. Volunteers will receive an exclusive “volunteer” shirt and free admission the day you volunteer.

Locals, summer residents, and vacationers from across the country come together each year to make this festival happen. Many memorable vacations are planned around a single 4-hour shift each year, showcasing the dedication the volunteers have. Three weeks prior to the festival, volunteers begin to get the grounds ready to ensure everything runs smoothly and meets expectations.

Proceeds from the festival each year are given back to the Rockland community and surrounding areas in the form of grants, scholarships, donations, and gifts.

If you wish to sign up, fill out an Online Volunteer Form from our website, http://www. mainelobsterfestival.com/ festival-info/volunteer/, or print a paper volunteer form and mail it in. Be specific about which job you’d like to sign up for. If you have any questions, email volunteer@ mainelobsterfestival.com.

