Volunteer with Elders!

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Brooksville United Methodist Church , 713 Coastal Road, Brooksville, Maine
For more information: 207-598-5724; whcacap.org/at-home/downeast/about.php
At Home is a non-profit program designed to provide elder residents with essential services empowering them to continue to live safely in their homes as they age.
The Brooksville United Methodist Church will be hosting an informational meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The church is located at 713 Coastal Road, Brooksville.
At Home staff will describe the program’s model and the various opportunities in which community members can play a vital role in delivering these essential services to relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Please join us for a conversation on how we can all support one another age for we are all traveling the same path.
For more information, please call our office at 207-374-5852.
