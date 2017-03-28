Volunteer Week at the Abbe Museum

Thursday, April 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2072883519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/4/27/volunteer-week-at-the-abbe
To celebrate Volunteer Week, the Abbe Museum is offering free admission to ALL local volunteers from April 27th to 29th. Not only will you get the chance to see our newest exhibit, Twisted Path IV: Vital Signs (opening April 7th), but you’ll also receive a free gift for your volunteerism. It’s just our way of saying THANK YOU for helping to keep our community great!
The Museum will be open Thursday – Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.
