Volunteer Tutors Needed — Spring Training Begins March 13th

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor needs more community members to volunteer as tutors to meet the needs of the growing number of adults who ask for help. The Spring Tutor Training begins Monday, March 13th from 6 – 8:00 PM.

Prior to releasing this story, the media is invited to meet a Literacy Volunteers tutor and hear about his experience and why he makes volunteering a priority. The Media Event is on Thursday, February 16 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Literacy Volunteers office on the EMCC campus. (Directions included.)

Media representatives will meet Jon Ferreira, a literacy tutor. A Bangor native, Ferreira has spent much of his life acting and directing in Boston, New York and Los Angeles. His switch from acting to directing helped lead him to volunteerism.

“Acting is about you—the applause, the instant gratification,” says Ferreira. “Directing is all about how you can make other people look and feel.” He relates this experience to tutoring, where he helps students identify their strengths so that they can develop new skills.

Mary Marin Lyon, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers, notes that “Jon has a unique set of skills and experiences, but he’s like all our tutors in that he loves to help people.” Background doesn’t matter, she says; the desire to help someone does.

The training session March 13 is introductory, and is followed by four additional evening classes, either on Mondays, for Basic Literacy training, or Thursdays for English Language Learning. The training takes place at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. A contribution of $35 helps defray the costs of the textbook and materials. Scholarships are available.

Literacy Volunteers provides free literacy, English language instruction, and high school equivalency preparation for adults. Individual tutors are provided, all of whom are local volunteers. For more information on the tutor training and schedule, visit www.lvbangor.org/volunteer or call Literacy Volunteers at 947-8451.

