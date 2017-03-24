Volunteer Sought for Kids Can Grow Program at Erickson Fields Preserve

Monday, April 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Avenue, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-236-2739; mcht.org/preserves/erickson-fields
ROCKPORT – Monday April 3rd, Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT), a statewide land conservation organization, invites the public to a volunteer orientation for individuals interested in mentoring families participating in Kids Can Grow at MCHT’s Erickson Fields Preserve, located on route 90 in Rockport. The orientation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at MCHT’s Aldermere Farm at 70 Russell Avenue in Rockport.
Since 2009, MCHT in partnership with the Knox/Lincoln County Extension Office has run a Kids Can Grow program at Erickson Fields Preserve. Through this six-month comprehensive gardening program, youth ages 7-12 learn how to grow nutritious vegetables, herbs and beautiful flowers for their families in their own 3 x 5 foot raised-bed gardens at home using intensive square foot gardening techniques. Children participate in a series of “hands on” gardening classes at a central location, and then repeat what they learn at home using materials the local program supplies and home visit help from a volunteer mentor to assist and inspire them.
“Kids Can Grow is a feel-good experience for the volunteers who help out and the participants,” commented MCHT volunteer Marina Schauffler. “In our last session, one parent spoke of how much their diet had changed—and how incorporating more fresh vegetables had already dramatically improved their health. In a single growing season, people can learn skills and habits that serve them well for life. It’s gratifying to be part of that process.”
For more information about Kids Can Grow and volunteering, contact Joelle Albury at 207-236-27396 or email jalbury@mcht.org. More information about Erickson Fields Preserve and Maine Coast Heritage Trust is available online at www.mcht.org.
