Volunteer Shoreline Restoration Day

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Craig Brook Nat'l Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Road, East Orland, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8663; facebook.com/hcswcd.me
The number-one pollutant in Maine’s lakes is soil eroding from shorelines, roads, yards, and construction sites. Join us for a day of service at Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery and help restore the shore and protect the waters of Alamoosook Lake. Volunteers will gather Saturday, June 10, 9 am to noon at the Hatchery to plant native shrubs, improve beach access, and place interpretive signs along the shoreline. Planted shrubs will mitigate erosion into the lake and also provide essential pollinator habitat. Volunteers are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/craigbrook. This event is organized in partnership with Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District, Friends of Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery, and the Maine Conservation Corps. Funding for this project, in part, was provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. Funding is administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with EPA.
