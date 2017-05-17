Volunteer shoreline restoration day on June 10 in Orland

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Road, Orland, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8663
ORLAND — Volunteer shoreline restoration day will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10, at Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery to plant native shrubs, improve beach access, and place interpretive signs along the shoreline of Alamoosook Lake.
Planted shrubs will mitigate erosion into the lake and also provide essential pollinator habitat. Volunteers are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/craigbrook. Contact Robin Gropp with questions at rgropp@hancockcountyswcd.org, or 667-8663 or visit Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hcswcd.me.
This event is organized in partnership with Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District, Friends of Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery, and the Maine Conservation Corps. Funding, in part, was provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, and is administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with EPA.
