Volunteer Opportunity: April 23, 2017 Trail Maintenance Day at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

Sunday, April 23, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-394-2171; hirundomaine.org/
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge needs and welcomes volunteers to its annual Trail Maintenance Day on April 23, 2017 from 8:30 am – 3 pm. Hirundo is located at 1107 West Old Town Road, about five miles west of Old Town on Rt. 43. We will be working together on walking trails, removing blow downs and cutting vegetation with hand tools. No experience is necessary. Families, community groups and others, all are welcome to this service day at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.
Please let us know if you are coming by no later than April 21. This will help us provide snacks and plan for trail groups. We hope you can join us for the day, or for a half-day, morning (8:30 am – 12 noon), or afternoon (12:30 – 3:00 pm). Call us at 394-2171, or email, web@hirundomaine.org , or through our Facebook page, or the Hirundo website, www.hriundomaine.org . Hirundo looks forward to seeing you.
Check the weather forecast ahead of time and come dressed for the conditions. The ground could be damp, so sturdy footwear would be good. Bring lunch and water. If you have hand tools like a small hand saw or brush loppers, bring them along. When you arrive at Hirundo’s main gate (#1) on Rte 43, drive up the gravel road and across the field to the meet-up point at the barn.
Directions from the south: Take I-95 north and get off at Exit 197, Rt.43 Old Town/Hudson. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto Rt. 43 (Hudson Rd). Go west and at 4.75 miles look for the large red Hirundo sign on your right. Turn right at the gate and follow gravel road 0.5 miles to the parking area where you will see signs to the barn.
