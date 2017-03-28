Community

Volunteer Open Houses at the Abbe Museum

By Heather Anderson
Posted March 28, 2017, at 2:34 p.m.

Monday, April 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/?view=calendar&month=April-2017

Thanks to the dedicated work of our amazing volunteers, the Abbe Museum is thriving. To show our appreciation, we are opening our doors to all local volunteers during Volunteer Week 2017. Volunteers past, present, and new are invited to come visit and enjoy food, beverages, and other goodies. Plus, get a preview of the exciting things we have planned for 2017; there just might be something you’re a perfect for!

Have a question about this event? Contact us at volunteer@abbemuseum.org or call 207-288-3519.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

