Volunteer Open Houses at the Abbe Museum

Monday, April 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/?view=calendar&month=April-2017
Thanks to the dedicated work of our amazing volunteers, the Abbe Museum is thriving. To show our appreciation, we are opening our doors to all local volunteers during Volunteer Week 2017. Volunteers past, present, and new are invited to come visit and enjoy food, beverages, and other goodies. Plus, get a preview of the exciting things we have planned for 2017; there just might be something you’re a perfect for!
Monday, April 24th, from 10-11 am
Thursday, April 27th, from 3-4 pm
Have a question about this event? Contact us at volunteer@abbemuseum.org or call 207-288-3519.
