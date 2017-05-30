Vocab Tunes Biweekly Dance Contest Begins May 29

The biweekly Vocab Tunes’ dance contest for 5-14 years of schoolchildren (preschool to 8th grade) will begin from 05-29-2017 to 06-11-2017

Southgate, Michigan – May 29, 2017: Online learning platform Vocab Tunes has announced dates for its biweekly dance contest for children. Kids aged between 5-14 years can participate in the competition beginning from May 29. Students from preschool to 8th grade can select any of Vocab Tunes’ 21 songs and submit their video clips. Winner will be selected through social media voting, which will begin from June 12 to June 25, and the winner will be awarded a cash prize of $100.

Register Now Online: http://vocabtunes.com/biweekly-dance-contest/

Note: Registration is free

After a report of US Education Department that showed continuous erosion in the vocabulary skills among students, Michigan educationist Dr. Manisha Shelly Kaura started an online initiative, Vocab Tunes, to improve the sorry state of affairs in this regard. The report reveals a steady decline of vocabulary knowledge among school kids for the past 50 years. Manisha and her father Dr. S.R. Kaura devoted their time to find out the root cause of the problem. After an extensive research, they discovered that lack of knowledge about root words is one of the major reasons behind the poor vocabulary among country’s young minds. Vocab Tunes’ online learning programs play a significant role in making kids aware about the Greek and Latin root Words thereby expanding their English vocabulary.

To make learning an easy and fun activity, Vocab Tunes has introduced an exciting concept of biweekly dance contest for schoolchildren. The competition was conceptualized to make kids fall in love with learning new English words while they make some creative moves to the select educative songs of Vocab Tunes.

A Xavier University, Cincinnati alumnus Manisha says in a recent interview, “Singing and dancing is a whole mind/body experience, also students are more interested in learning through music and songs other than monotonous classroom activities. Therefore while preparing our Vocab Tunes’ programs we focused on making it a melodious learning activity.”

Manisha along with her father, created a four-level K-12 vocabulary program to help kids enhance vocabulary. The father-daughter duo has authored two vocabulary textbooks named ‘Rockin’ Root Words’ (Prufrock Press, 2010) to help young minds enrich their vocabulary skills.

Details of Biweekly Dance Contest

29 May – 11 June: Submission of Video clips

12 June – 25 June: Voting through social media

26 June & 27 June: Announcement of winner & Prize distribution

About Vocab Tunes:

A father-daughter duo initiative, Vocab Tunes, aims at making learning root words an easy and fun activity for schoolchildren. An advocate for educational reformer in Michigan and Ohio, Dr. Manisha Shelly kaura along with her physician father Dr. S.R. Kaura started this online learning program to help kids stock new words and expand their vocabulary through singing and dancing.

