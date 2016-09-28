Visiting Dominican priest to offer special presentations Oct. 12-13 at Ellsworth church

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 231 Main St., Ellsworth, Maine

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Rev. Jude Mbukanma, O.P., a Dominican priest of the Dominican Province of St. Joseph the Worker, Nigeria, will offer presentations on “The Powers of Eucharistic Adoration” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and “The Relationship Between Sacrament of Reconciliation and Holy Eucharist” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 231 Main St.

