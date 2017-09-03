Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine
For more information: 2077805555; usm.maine.edu/music/visiting-artist-dr-john-kratus-contemporary-musicking-residency-and-music-education-symposium
The annual Music Education Symposium is open to music educators and the pubic interested in music education topics. This year, we are pleased to welcome John Kratus. A leading voice in creativity studies and innovation in music education, John Kratus has shared his ideas for contemporary music education practice with audiences around world. His 5-part series will address the value of amateurism, creative listening, creative songwriting and entrepreneurship for contemporary music students of all ages. All sessions are open to the public and music teachers may earn CEUs for participation in the full series.
Biography:
John Kratus is professor emeritus of music education from Michigan State University. He has presented his ideas on children’s creativity, music curriculum, and popular music education in most of the world’s leading music education journals, and to audiences in Sweden, Ireland, Scotland, England, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, Egypt, China, Malaysia, Japan, and across Canada and the United States. Kratus is founding and current chair of the Popular Music Education Research Group of the National Association for Music Education and a member of the editorial boards of the International Journal of Music Education and the Journal of Popular Music Education. He resides in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Schedule of Sessions
Session 1: Friday, October 20, 9:30-10:30am, Corthell CCH. Lecture presentation “Popular Music and Music Education 3.0.” (Free)
Session 2: Friday, October 20, 4-6:30pm, Corthell Concert Hall. Masterclass & Workshop “Song Writing”. ($10/CEU fee)
Sessions 3-5: Saturday, October 21, 8:30am-3:30pm, Corthell Hall. ($35/CEU fee)
– Session 3: Saturday, October 21, 9-9:50am, Corthell Concert Hall. Keynote Address “Music from the Heart: A Biological Theory of Musical Expression” will be offered as part of the 9th Annual Collegiate Symposium in Music Education/Developing 21st Century Amateurism and Entrepreneurship, hosted by the USM School of Music, co-sponsored by the Maine Music Educators Association and the USM Collegiate Chapter of the National Association for Music Education.
– Session 4: Saturday, October 21, 11-11:50am, Corthell Concert Hall.Presentation “Music Listening is Creative”
– Session 5: Saturday, October 21, 1 – 1:50 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall. Presentation “A Return to Amateurism in Music Education”
Save the Date! Watch for more details about registration.
Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →