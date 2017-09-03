VISITING ARTIST: Dr. Arlene Shrut , “Successful Auditioning” and Voice Master Class

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine
For more information: 2077805555; usm.maine.edu/music/arleneshrut
The USM School of Music is pleased to present Dr. Arlene Shrut, speaking to music students and the public on the topic of “Successful Auditioning” and conducting a voice master class.
A faculty member of The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, Dr. Arlene Shrut was honored as inaugural “Coach of the Year” in 2003 by Classical Singer Magazine. Hailed as a “strong and sensitive pianist” by The New York Times, she has performed across America, Canada and Europe. At USM Dr. Shrut will give a presentation on “Successful Auditioning” as well as a voice master class, followed by a session of questions and answers. Arlene Shrut stands out as a premiere collaborative pianist. With her inspiring engagement and expertise, Arlene is one of the most popular coaches in the country. Her magnetic appeal is piloted by her achievements as an artist, teacher, innovator, and advocate, with a commitment to training artists to personally communicate and visually engage with their audiences while reinvigorating performing arts as a whole.
This master class is free and open to the public.
Biography
Dr. Arlene Shrut currently serves on the Senior Coaching Faculty of The Juilliard School’s Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts as well as on the Vocal-Piano Recital Faculty at Manhattan School of Music. Hailed as a “strong and sensitive pianist” by The New York Times Arlene has performed across America, Canada and Europe, and recorded for Dorian, Albany, Summit, Centaur and Orion labels. While on the faculty of the Aspen Music Festival for fourteen summers, she taught classes and coached productions centering on Mozart and German operas. Arlene also served as head of the Accompanying Department at Syracuse University and on the Evening Division Faculties of The Juilliard School and Mannes College. Festivals that have recently featured Arlene as pianist, vocal coach and teacher for collaborative pianists include the Vancouver International Song Institute, Opera Experience Southeast, Greensboro Light Opera and Song, Operafest on Martha’s Vineyard and in NJ, Resonanz Festival, and Songfest in Malibu.
She serves as official pianist for international opera competitions and galas sponsored by The Loren Zachary Society, National Wagner Association, The Gerda Lissner, Licia Albanese Puccini, Giulio Gari, Fritz and Lavinia Jensen, and Marcello Giordani Foundations. She is currently head coach and pianist at Atlantic Music Festival and presents masterclasses across the country in subjects ranging from audition techniques to musical collaboration and entrepreneurship.
While at the School of Music at USM this coming October Dr. Arlene Shrut will do a presentation on "Successful Auditioning" as well as a voice master class followed by a session of Q & A.
Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.
