Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, University Way, Gorham, Maine
For more information: 207-780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/visiting-artist-adam-swanson-ragtime-piano
The USM School of Music kicks of the 2017-2018 season with an early concert that will get the toes tapping, as we welcome guest artist, pianist Adam Swanson. Adam is one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook, and more. He holds a bachelor’s in classical piano and a master’s in musicology from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University.
The concert will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Corthell Concert Hall on the USM Gorham campus. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for seniors, USM employees and alums, and $5 for students, and free for music students.
The concert was arranged by Sue and Hank Schmitt.
Although he is only twenty-five years old, Adam Swanson has been a featured performer and lecturer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the United States, and he is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. In 2007, he appeared alongside the late John Arpin at the Bohem Ragtime and Jazz Festival in the Republic of Hungary and has also toured Switzerland. Adam made his New York debut in Carnegie Hall at the age of nineteen, where he performed with multi-platinum-selling artist Michael Feinstein. Adam has played at the prestigious Cinecon Classic Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and privately for noted Disney/Hollywood composer Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, etc.). In 2013, Adam made his first appearance at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C.
Adam enjoys working with other musicians and has recorded albums with pianist Frederick Hodges, former rock star Ian Whitcomb, and legendary 1950s recording artist Johnny Maddox, who is one of Adam’s greatest influences. Adam’s recordings have been used on the CBC TV show Murdoch Mysteries. He performs every summer in the Diamond Belle Saloon at the historic Strater Hotel in Durango, Colorado, where he is musical director for the new Durango Ragtime and Early Jazz Festival. His CDs are available at cdbaby.com. Learn more about Adam Swanson at http://www.adamgswanson.com/.
Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.
