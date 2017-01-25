“Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day” at The Fabric Garden

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Fabric Garden , 167 Lakewood Road, Madison, Maine For more information: fabricgarden.com/

Saturday January 28 is a day set aside to celebrate local, independent quilt shops across the country. The Fabric Garden in Madison, Maine will have a free quilting gift for all who stop in that day, plus a door prize, sweets and sales. It’s a great day to join together with fellow quilters and creative spirits, and to embrace the local quilt shops that help fuel the economy and support communities throughout our nation. Visit www.fabricgarden.com for details.

