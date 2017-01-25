“Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day” at The Fabric Garden

By Celia Murphy, The Fabric Garden
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 4:36 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Fabric Garden , 167 Lakewood Road, Madison, Maine

For more information: fabricgarden.com/

Saturday January 28 is a day set aside to celebrate local, independent quilt shops across the country. The Fabric Garden in Madison, Maine will have a free quilting gift for all who stop in that day, plus a door prize, sweets and sales. It’s a great day to join together with fellow quilters and creative spirits, and to embrace the local quilt shops that help fuel the economy and support communities throughout our nation. Visit www.fabricgarden.com for details.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. LePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General AssistanceLePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General Assistance
  2. Storm encases Maine in ice, sleet and snowStorm encases Maine in ice, sleet and snow
  3. After fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUIAfter fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUI
  4. Police: Mainer hooks up ‘jumper cables’ to transformer to steal electricity, gets charged
  5. Police investigating deaths of two people found in Old Orchard Beach

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs