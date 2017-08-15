Visit The Grand’s Booth at the 2017 Blue Hill Fair!

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Fair, 233 Ellsworth RD, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/visit-us-at-our-blue-hill-fair-booth/
On Friday, September 1st through Monday, September 4th, The Grand is excited to be offering special ticket offers, free popcorn and more at the 2017 Blue Hill Fair- all day long! For ticket information on this event check out https://www.bluehillfair.com/ or call 207-374-3701. For other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
