Violinist and cellist to perform in Steuben

Saturday, March 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Eagle Hill Institute, 59 Eagle Hill Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-1219; eaglehill.us/concerts
The public is invited to a violin and cello concert March 18 at Eagle Hill Institute, Steuben.
Performers Sascha Zaburdaeva Lorimer and Tim Garrett will take the audience will back to times of Michelle Mascitti with Baroque sonatas for violin and cello and of Frank-Anton Hoffmeister’s Duo op. 6 No. 1. The evening will include Bach’s inventions arranged for violin and cello as well as other surprise musical treats.
The evening begins with a reception at 4:30 p.m. by the fireplace in the commons building. The concert begins at 5 and an optional banquet style dinner with one long table begins between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Lorimer has become a prominent performer and conductor in Maine. She conducts the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras, sits first violin in the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and holds the concertmaster position in the Colby College Symphony. She regularly performs chamber music and is a veteran teacher of violin/viola at RDL Strings in Bangor.
The Russian-born Lorimer earned her first bachelor’s degree in violin performance, teaching, and orchestral playing from one of Russia’s most prestigious music schools, the Gnesin’s College of Music in Moscow. Following her heart, she continued her music adventures in New York where she studied under Masao Kawasaki and Itzhak Perlman.
After getting a second bachelor’s degree in violin performance she moved to Maine to finish her graduate studies with Anatole Wieck. She immediately applied her passion to music here in Maine, co-founding the MSYM summer string program at the University of Maine with Dr. Wieck. Finding mentorship and support, she conducts the MSYM string orchestra and works energetically to assure that music plays a vital role in securing a peaceful and bright future for our children.
Tim Garrett is a native Mainer who studied cello at The New England Conservatory, Bowdoin International Music Festival and University of Southern Maine School of Music with William Rounds, Andre Emelianoff, Nicolas Jones, Peter Howard, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, Peter Howard and Nathan Stutch.
He has performed with orchestras all over New England, Canada, Italy and at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Currently, he is a member of the Bangor Symphony and Maine Pro Musica cello sections and maintains an active freelance and teaching career.
Garrett also has a passion for exploring other kinds of music, staying active in the Portland Rock scene. He has performed and recorded with many different groups including Gypsy Tailwing, Ray Lamontagne, Rustic Overtones and Mannheim Steamroller. His band, Peter Miller, just released a debut album called “Shake the Dawn.”
Tickets are discounted with a 24-hour advance registration and those having dinner. For more information or to make reservations, contact Joerg Lotze at 207-546-1219 or joerg@eaglehill.us.
The institute is located at 59 Eagle Hill Road, just off Dyer Bay Road in Steuben. For more information, visit www.eaglehill.us/concerts.
