Vintage Clothing Exhibit celebrates Orrington’s Past

Monday, July 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Grange Hall, 446 Dow Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-259-3676; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
For the first time ever, former Orrington resident, Judy Patterson, will be exhibiting her personal collection of antique and vintage clothing. This unique collection, inherited from her family over the years, will be displayed on Monday, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. in the historic Orrington Grange building. Included in this local collection are delightful linens, daywear and dressy attire. The items will provide a glimpse into the life and times of the past generations. This one-time showing is free and open to the public.
