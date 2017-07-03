Vintage Clothing Exhibit celebrates Orrington’s Past

Vintage Dress
Vintage Dress
Susan Pate | BDN
red dress
red dress
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 5:52 p.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Orrington Grange Hall, 446 Dow Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-259-3676; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

For the first time ever, former Orrington resident, Judy Patterson, will be exhibiting her personal collection of antique and vintage clothing. This unique collection, inherited from her family over the years, will be displayed on Monday, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. in the historic Orrington Grange building. Included in this local collection are delightful linens, daywear and dressy attire. The items will provide a glimpse into the life and times of the past generations. This one-time showing is free and open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Marine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  2. New effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hikeNew effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hike
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. They shipped her home in a coffin but she wasn’t deadThey shipped her home in a coffin but she wasn’t dead
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs