Community

Village Green Arts 2017 Concert series

By Joel1234
Posted June 12, 2017, at 1:44 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: American legion Hall, Municipal Parking Lot, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-5005; villagegreenarts.org/

The Trisha Mason Band is a make up of solid performers that, together, make up something amazing and fun! Impossible to pinpoint an exact genre of music style. Trisha’s original music has a folk-rock flair with hints of melancholy sassy in your face showmanship!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Wells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycleWells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycle
  2. Midcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquacultureMidcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquaculture
  3. LePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the benchLePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the bench
  4. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  5. Anti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United StatesAnti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United States