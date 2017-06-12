Village Green Arts 2017 Concert series

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: American legion Hall, Municipal Parking Lot, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-5005; villagegreenarts.org/
The Trisha Mason Band is a make up of solid performers that, together, make up something amazing and fun! Impossible to pinpoint an exact genre of music style. Trisha’s original music has a folk-rock flair with hints of melancholy sassy in your face showmanship!
