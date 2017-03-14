Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Mechanics Hall , 519 Congress street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-294-2686; brownpapertickets.com/event/2889836
Orginal short stories come to life in this play written by Southern Maine artist Nancy Kureth.
Kureth had to pack up her studio, so she went back to her first love, writing.
“One of the most uncomfortable things an artist can do is pack up their existing studio for an indefinite period, it was awful at first, but, creativity is a state of being, not a product.”
Thus she begin to write a play. Vignette’s, her anticipated performance, or play, will be premiering next month at Machanics Hall in Portland Maine. She described it as “Just as it’s titled, it includes moments. It’s funny, dramatic, it’s capturing the sacred in the mundane.”
