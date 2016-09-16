VFW Public Supper

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Northport Memorial VFW Post 6131, 780 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine
For more information: (207) 323-6921
The Auxiliary to Northport Memorial VFW Post 6131 is hosting a Public Supper at the Post Home, 780 Atlantic Highway, Northport ME 04849
on Saturday, September 24 from 4:30-6:00PM.
We will be serving a Baked Chicken, baked beans, salads and desserts.
cost is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12.
For more information call Betty at (207) 323-6921 or email at rfarrisandbfarris95@yahoo.com
