VFW Public Supper

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Northport Memorial VFW Post 6131, 780 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine For more information: (207) 323-6921

The Auxiliary to Northport Memorial VFW Post 6131 is hosting a Public Supper at the Post Home, 780 Atlantic Highway, Northport ME 04849

on Saturday, September 24 from 4:30-6:00PM.

We will be serving a Baked Chicken, baked beans, salads and desserts.

cost is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12.

For more information call Betty at (207) 323-6921 or email at rfarrisandbfarris95@yahoo.com

