Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 4298, 20 Cedar St, Dexter, Maine For more information: 207-270-0286

Dec 9th, 2016 5-630pm – American Chop Suey, Salad, Garlic Bread and dessert at Post home 20 Cedar St. Dexter, by donation. Funds raised will be used to bring the Moving Wall to Dexter May 2017

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →