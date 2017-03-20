VFW Post 4298 Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser

Sunday, March 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 4298, 20 Cedar St, Dexter, Maine
For more information: 207 270 0284
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4298 Auxiliary will have a Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser at the Post home, 20 Cedar St., Mar 25th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased in advance by calling Dorothy at 270-0284 or purchased at the door while they last. Additionally a silent auction and raffle will be held at the event. All proceeds are to help fund the arrival of the Vietnam Veterans LLC Moving Wall, which will be on display at Ellms Field in Dexter May 11 – May 16 2017.
