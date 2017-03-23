Community

VFW Post 4298 Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser

By David Iverson
Posted March 23, 2017, at 7:03 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 4298, 20 Cedar St, Dexter, Maine

For more information: 207 270-0284

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4298 Auxiliary will have a Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser at the Post home, 20 Cedar St. Dexter, Mar 25th from 1:00-4:oo pm. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased in advance by calling Dorothy at 270-0284, or may be purchased at the door. Additionally a silent auction, raffle and bake sale will be held at the event. Doors open at 12:00pm. All proceeds are to help fund the arrival of the Vietnam Veterans LLC Moving Wall, which will be on display at Ellms Field in Dexter May 11-May 16 2017.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Rescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridgeRescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridge
  2. Blind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dogBlind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dog
  3. Ex-Old Town police officer indicted on theft, tax evasion chargesEx-Old Town police officer indicted on theft, tax evasion charges
  4. Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 millionEx-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million
  5. Gay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schoolsGay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schools