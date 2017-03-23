VFW Post 4298 Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser

Saturday, March 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 4298, 20 Cedar St, Dexter, Maine
For more information: 207 270-0284
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4298 Auxiliary will have a Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser at the Post home, 20 Cedar St. Dexter, Mar 25th from 1:00-4:oo pm. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased in advance by calling Dorothy at 270-0284, or may be purchased at the door. Additionally a silent auction, raffle and bake sale will be held at the event. Doors open at 12:00pm. All proceeds are to help fund the arrival of the Vietnam Veterans LLC Moving Wall, which will be on display at Ellms Field in Dexter May 11-May 16 2017.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →