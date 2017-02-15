Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 4633, 41 Canoe Club Rd., Hampden, Maine For more information: 207-862-2553

Whitcomb Baker Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4633 has Bingo every Friday night. Early bird Bingo starts at 6pm. Refreshments are available. The VFW Post is located at 41 Canoe Club Rd. in Hampden. Doors open at 4:30.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →