Veterans seeking care warned about imposter phone line

An unknown party has set up a phone line that may be intended to deceptively reach veterans trying to contact the Veterans Choice Program, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans attempting to reach the VA program that allows them to receive health care in their own communities, may be mistakenly calling a “mimic” phone line, which is an 800 number, rather than the correct toll free line that features an 866 area code.

According to the VA, veterans should realize they have reached the wrong number when:

— The phone line offers a $100 rebate if the caller provides a credit card number.

— The phone line does not state the caller has reached the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the VCP phone line. (If asked, however, be aware that the person on the end of the line incorrectly confirms callers have reached the VCP.)

“We want you to know that we are taking this seriously and to keep you aware of the steps we are taking,” according to a press release from the VA’s Office of Community Care, which adds that the agency has contacted the VA Office of Inspector General for a possible civil or criminal investigation.

For information about the Veterans Choice Program, visit: www.va.gov/opa/choiceact, or call 1-866-606-8198.

