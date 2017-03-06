Saturday, March 11, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-322-7625

United Farmer Veteran’s Farm to Table community breakfast Saturday, March 11, featuring farm fresh eggs, homemade bread, hash browns, sausage, bacon, made to order pancakes, waffles, eggs/omelets and more. This community meal is open to the public for donations if possible to help cover the cost of the food! All are welcome and encouraged to attend and meet some of our farmers that are also veterans first hand and try the food they raise on their own farms! Breakfast served 8:30-11:00 on the first floor of Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor.

