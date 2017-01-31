VETERAN’S APPRECIATION NIGHT AT HERMON HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hermon High School, 2415 Route 2, Hermon, Maine

Hermon High School will be holding a Veteran’s Memorial Night on February 7th at 5pm during the boy’s junior varsity and varsity basketball games. Veterans of any military branch will receive free admission into the basketball game as well as the chance to win a ball signed by the entire team. This event is open to the general public will be hosted by the Hermon Hawk JROTC Battalion.

