VETERANS AND FAMILY MEMBERS ; DO YOU KNOW WHAT BENEFITS ARE YOU ENTITLED TOO?

If you served in the U. S. military or are the widow or dependent of a Veteran you may be entitled to Benefits. Maine has a variety of benefits available to qualifying veterans and dependents in addition to those offered by the federal government. Laurie Allen, Veterans’ Outreach Specialist will discuss the many state and federal benefits that are available on November 29, 10:00 AM at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta. To express your interest in joining Laurie call 563-1363

BE A LOCAL HERO: BECOME A MEMBER OF SPECTRUM GENERATIONS LEGACY CORPS

Spectrum Generations Legacy Corps program provides volunteer-based, companionship respite support to physically disabled and or elderly disabled veterans and their families in Central Maine. This award winning program carefully matches trained volunteers to veterans and military families. We are currently seeking members (volunteers) and clients. If you or someone you know may be interested, please contact: Katie Carlson at 622-9212

Spectrum Generations, the Central Maine Area Agency on Aging’s mission, vision and service plan is based upon the premise that: The ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably,

regardless of age, income, or ability level enables a person to live a more

physically and socially healthy life. Visit our agency’s website at: www.spectrumgenerations.com. Like us on Facebook.

