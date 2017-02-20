Veteran Farm-to-Table Baked Bean Supper, featuring a Veteran’s Dessert Cooking Contest.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-322-7625

Pastor Stan Moody of Columbia Street Baptist Church announces another community meal with food that is grown, cooked, and served by United Farmer Veterans of Maine, partners with the Columbia Street Project. “We have been overwhelmed by the public response to these farm-fresh meals served by veterans who own farms in Maine. This is a return to home-grown meals with top-notch fellowship!” This is a great way for our Veterans to connect with our community. CSP is a proud sponsor of this community meal as it works hard everyday to connect individuals who are trying to rebuild their lives after military service, as well as to individuals struggling socially to reintegrate into our community as a whole. Meal will include baked beans, coleslaw, fresh salad, fresh beets, homemade maple bread, Maine baked potatoes, fresh carrots, Savage coffee, and juice. Dessert will feature a one-of-a kind farmer Veterans dessert cooking contest. Yum! The public is invited. There is no charge for the food; donations are accepted to help defer the costs. Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:00 pm. United Farmer Veterans, at Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor. 207-322-7625.

