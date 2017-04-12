Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam at the Jesup

Friday, April 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
April is National Poetry Month, come celebrate at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at our Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam. This is a great time to share your work or work that inspires you. This is not a competition; the focus is community camaraderie and having a good time while enjoying the many types and forms of poetry.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
