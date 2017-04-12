Community

Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted April 12, 2017, at 11:05 a.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

April is National Poetry Month, come celebrate at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at our Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam. This is a great time to share your work or work that inspires you. This is not a competition; the focus is community camaraderie and having a good time while enjoying the many types and forms of poetry.

For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  2. Somali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 yearsSomali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 years
  3. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  4. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  5. Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk awayPlane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk away