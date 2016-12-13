Verrill Dana Welcomes Health Care Attorney Cecilie MacIntyre

Verrill Dana is pleased to welcome Cecilie MacIntyre to the firm’s growing Health Care Group as Counsel in its Portland, Maine office.

Prior to returning to private practice, MacIntyre served as an Assistant Chief Counsel at the California Department of Managed Health Care. In her role at the Department, she addressed an array of legal and policy issues, such as health insurer mergers and the regulation of Accountable Care Organizations and provider groups, as well as issues arising from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. She also helped implement and administer laws regarding managed care organizations. As a former Associate in the Litigation Department of Dorsey and Whitney’s New York office, MacIntyre has also worked on a range of different issues, including intellectual property disputes, insurance defense cases, and white collar criminal matters.

MacIntyre is a graduate of the University of Chicago and received her law degree from Cornell Law School.

The addition of MacIntyre to the firm comes less than six months after fellow attorneys Katherine Chaurette and Sarah Trautz joined Verrill Dana’s Health Care Group in its Boston, Massachusetts office. The growth of the Group is in response to increased legal demand in the Health Care industry, including the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and bioscience fields.

About Verrill Dana’s Health Care Group: Verrill Dana’s Health Care Group serves a wide variety of organizations in the healthcare industry and related professions with respect to a wide range of matters including academic and biomedical research, accountable care organizations and managed care, eHealth and health information technology, HIPAA/HITECH privacy and security, Medicare/Medicaid and third-party reimbursement, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance. Learn more about the group at www.verrilldana.com/healthcare.

About Verrill Dana: Verrill Dana, LLP is a full-service law firm conducting a nationwide practice from offices in Boston, Mass.; Portland and Augusta, Maine; Providence, R.I.; Westport, Conn.; and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.verrilldana.com.

