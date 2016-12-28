Verrill Dana Environmental Attorneys Contribute to “A Practical Guide to Land Use in Maine”

Verrill Dana environmental attorneys Juliet Browne, Scott Anderson and Gordon Smith each authored chapters of the MCLE book entitled, A Practical Guide to Land Use in Maine. The guide covers topics ranging from licensing and permitting to wind energy and shoreland zoning.

Browne, author of the chapter on the Maine Wind Energy Act, provides insights into jurisdiction for review and permitting of wind energy developments in Maine, wind energy development standards, the review process for both expedited and small-scale developments, as well as modifications to the expedited permitting area. As the chair of Verrill Dana’s Environmental Law Group, Browne assists clients in all aspects of environmental law, including project permitting and compliance under federal, state and local laws, litigation of environmental matters in state and federal courts, redevelopment of contaminated properties, and a wide variety of natural resources-based transactional matters.

Anderson is the author of the chapter on state agency appeals, in which he discusses the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, Rule 80C and issues in agency appeals. With more than 15 years of experience, Anderson assists his clients with navigating the myriad of federal, state, and local environmental laws for development projects large and small. He has worked to obtain development permits and resolve conflicts with interested parties and opponents for energy infrastructure, mill operations, telecommunications facilities, large-scale retail, and environmental restoration. He has also helped to fashion creative solutions to environmental and regulatory challenges.

Smith, author of the chapter on public access, goes into detail on the establishment of intertidal property ownership and the public trust doctrine, public access to and public use of great ponds and the traditional public recreational use of private land. Smith’s practice is focused on renewable energy development, land use and administrative litigation. In particular, he has represented clients on a range of permitting and litigation matters related to both development and conservation concerns, including his role in matters concerning the ownership and harvesting of intertidal rockweed.

More information about the book can be found on the MCLE New England website: http://www.mcle.org/product/catalog/code/2170247B00.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →