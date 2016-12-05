Verrill Dana Attorneys Recognized in 2017 Benchmark Litigation

Five Verrill Dana attorneys have been recognized for their skill as litigators in Benchmark Litigation’s 2017 edition. In addition to Verrill Dana’s five rankings, both Karen Frink Wolf and Martha C. Gaythwaite were named to the national list of “Top 250 Women in Litigation.” Benchmark Litigation is the definitive guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys, and is the only publication to focus exclusively on U.S. litigation. Their rankings are based on six months of research that includes extensive interviewing of litigators and their clients.

Benchmark Litigation ranked Verrill Dana as a “Highly Recommended Firm” in Maine, the highest firm ranking possible.

The Verrill Dana attorneys recognized by Benchmark Litigation are:

Scott D. Anderson has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Energy and Natural Resources, Environmental, and Telecommunications in Maine. Scott assists clients with navigating the myriad federal, state, and local environmental laws for development projects large and small. For energy infrastructure, mill operations, telecommunications facilities, large-scale retail, environmental restoration—Scott has worked to obtain development permits, resolved conflicts with interested parties and opponents, and has helped to fashion creative solutions to environmental and regulatory challenges.

Karen Frink Wolf has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for General Commercial, Securities, and Professional Liability in Maine. She was also recognized as one of Benchmark Litigation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” (a national recognition) for the fourth consecutive year. Karen often serves as litigation counsel for physicians, hospitals and health care professionals at panel hearings, board reviews and trial, and as defense counsel for pharmaceutical companies in drug and device litigation. Karen also maintains a high-stakes domestic relations practice, and is in high demand as a mediator, referee and arbitrator in this area.

Martha C. Gaythwaite has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Environmental, Product Liability, Mass Tort/Product Liability, Aviation and Shipping/Maritime in Maine. She was also recognized in Benchmark Litigation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” (a national ranking) for the third consecutive year. Martha is Chair of the firm’s Litigation & Trial Group, and at last count, she had tried more than 150 civil jury trial cases to verdict. Over the years, she has handled a wide variety of complex products liability cases arising from aviation, agricultural and workplace accidents, as well as cases involving medical devices. In addition to handling jury trials, Martha has decades of experience handling non-jury and administrative matters. Although the focus of her trial work has involved catastrophic personal injury claims, Martha has developed a dedicated interest in environmental law, which started when she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before becoming a lawyer.

A. Robert Ruesch has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Construction, Professional Liability, Real Estate, and Trade in Maine. Rob is Chair of the firm’s Construction Law Group and Vice Chair of the firm’s Litigation & Trial Department. He maintains an active practice in state and federal courts in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Rob has particular skill in complex contract, business, environmental and insurance disputes. Rob also focuses on construction, design and surety law where he counsels his clients through all aspects of the construction process, including contract negotiation, procurement, bid protests, claims management and avoidance as well as dispute resolution. Rob’s practice also includes personal injury and premises liability disputes.

Timothy J. Shannon has been recognized as a “Future Star.” Tim is a commercial litigator who focuses his practice in intellectual property litigation — particularly patent and patent “troll” litigation in a variety of high-tech fields. Tim has also maintained a vigorous commercial litigation practice, representing a variety of companies in the energy, manufacturing, and securities fields in state and federal courts throughout the country.

Rachel M. Wertheimer has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Appellate and General Commercial in Maine. Rachel is a trial and appellate attorney representing businesses to resolve their complex, bet-the-company commercial disputes. She also has significant experience representing companies and individuals in white-collar criminal matters and government investigations. Rachel represents businesses in the industries of finance, health care, insurance, real estate lending and developing and manufacturing, among many others.

About Benchmark Litigation: Benchmark Litigation identifies the leading US trial attorneys and firms at the local and national levels. Focused exclusively on the US litigation market, the publication’s rankings and editorials are the result of extensive interviews with private practice lawyers and in-house counsel. The guide’s “local litigation stars” reflect lawyers who are recommended by peers and clients to have established consistent reputations as trial attorneys.

About Verrill Dana: Verrill Dana, LLP is a full-service law firm conducting a nationwide practice from offices in Boston, Mass.; Portland and Augusta, Maine; Providence, R.I.; Westport, Conn.; and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.verrilldana.com.

