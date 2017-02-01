Verrill Dana Attorney Kyle MacDonald Elected as Partner

Verrill Dana is pleased to announce that attorney Kyle MacDonald has been elected partner of the firm.

Kyle’s practice focuses on all areas of family law litigation and negotiation, including complex divorce, modification, paternity, custody, international and domestic removal cases, as well as abuse prevention orders and pre- and postnuptial agreements. In addition to the serving as a trial attorney in the firm’s Boston office, she is a member of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Projects Pro Bono Panel; board member of Strong Women, Strong Girls; founding member of the Greater Boston Family Law Inn of Court, member of the Boston Bar Association Family Law Steering Committee and a Boston Bar Foundation Junior Fellow.

Kyle joined Verrill Dana eight years ago after working as a summer associate at the firm. While earning her law degree at the University of Maine School of Law, from which she graduated cum laude and with a pro bono distinction, she served as a legal intern in the Office of the Maine Attorney General, co-chair of the Women’s Law Association and was a teaching assistant for the first-year writing program. She earned her bachelor’s degree cum laude from Colby College.

