Verrill Dana Attorney Jonathan Dunitz Inducted as American Bar Foundation Fellow

Verrill Dana attorney Jonathan Dunitz has been inducted as an American Bar Foundation (ABF) Fellow. Dunitz joins The Fellows, which represent only one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction, after being nominated by his peers and elected by the Board of the ABF.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dunitz focuses his law practice on insurance coverage and litigation, commercial litigation, complex family law, and appeals. His insurance coverage and litigation practice includes all facets of insurance coverage and bad faith matters, ranging from the smallest first party property claim to complex, third-party coverage litigation involving 60 underlying lawsuits. In addition, his experience in complex commercial litigation includes representation of clients in a wide array of matters including breach of purchase and sale agreements, complex licensing agreements, trade secrets, interference with contract, palming off, breach of fiduciary duty and business valuation and profits. He is also Former Chair of the Defense Research Institute’s Excess, Umbrella & Surplus Insurance Substantive Law Subcommittee and the co-author of the Fourth Edition of The Comprehensive Guide to Economic Damages.

About The Fellows of the American Bar Foundation: The Fellows is an honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership in The Fellows is limited to one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Members are nominated by their peers and elected by the Board of the American Bar Foundation. Established in 1955, The Fellows support the research of the American Bar Foundation through their annual contributions and sponsor seminars and events of direct relevance to the legal profession. To learn more, visit www.americanbarfoundation.org/fellows.

About Verrill Dana: Verrill Dana, LLP is a full-service law firm conducting a nationwide practice from offices in Boston, Mass.; Portland and Augusta, Maine; Providence, R.I.; Westport, Conn.; and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.verrilldana.com.

