Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Veazie Congregational Church , 1404 State Street, Veazie , Maine

Hanging of the Greens will start our Advent Season at our regular service this Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited.

