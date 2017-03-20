Community

Veazie Church Holy Week Schedule

By Bonnie Higgins
Posted March 20, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Veazie Church, 1404 State State, Veazie, Maine

For more information: 207-942-5023

The Veazie Church at 1404 State Street, Veazie will be holding Holy Week Services as follows: Palm Sunday Service, April 9 at 10:00 a.m.; Good Friday Service, April 14 at 6:00 p.m.; and Easter Sunday Service, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. All visitors are welcome.

