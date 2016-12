Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Veazie Church , 1404 State Street , Veazie , Maine For more information: 945-9704

The Veazie Church will hold a bean supper on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 1404 State Street, Veazie, Maine. There will be 2 seatings: 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Menu: beans, hotdogs, biscuits and pie. $7.00 for adults, $3.00 for children 6-12 and free under 6.

