Veazie Church holds Baked Bean Supper

By Bonnie Higgins
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Veazie Church , 1404 State Street , Veazie , Maine

For more information: 207-945-9704

The Veazie Church, 1404 State Street, Veazie, Maine is holding a home cooked supper with two types of baked beans, casseroles, rolls, and pies.

Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. with two seatings planned at 4:30 and 5:15 p.m.

$7.00 for adults, $3.00 for children 6 yrs. to 12 yrs., and under 6 yrs. is free.

For more information, call 207-945-9704.

